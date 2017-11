ANN ALTHOUSE DECONSTRUCTS NEWSWEEK’S COVER:

Most people will just see this cover and not even consider reading the article, so the question is: What is the subliminal effect of the cover? If it’s not anti-Trump, then Newsweek has failed, and I would say Newsweek has failed. Reason:

1. Trump has a huge penis.

2. Trump is joyously throwing money at us. He seems to be Santa Claus, flying through the air, bringing wealth.