November 4, 2017

RAND PAUL ASSAULTED AT HIS HOME BY TRUMP-HATING DEMOCRAT: “Kentucky State Board of Election voting records list Boucher as a registered Democrat. . . . A Facebook account that appears to be maintained by Boucher contains numerous anti-Donald Trump postings.”

I think every Democratic politician should be asked if he/she condones this sort of political violence.

UPDATE: Oops, I see Stephen was right ahead of me. I’m leaving this up because I do think that Dem politicians should be forced to comment.