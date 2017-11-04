November 4, 2017

DON SURBER: 20 Who Feuded With Trump And Lost. “Oh, not everyone winds up worse, I suppose. But enough do that a wise man would ask, why risky it? . . . Notice the pattern is hating Trump in public, and being a cretin in private.”

But this is my favorite:

During the campaign, Trump tweeted, “President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst president in the history of the United States!” Obama went on Jimmy Kimmel’s show, read the tweet, and replied, “At least I’ll go down as a president.” Fifteen days later, we elected Trump as Obama’s successor.

Ouch.