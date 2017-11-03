November 3, 2017

YOU DON’T SAY: Steny Hoyer Says Jamming Obamacare through Congress ‘didn’t work.’

The law cost the Democrats the House and eventually the Senate and cost millions the insurance and doctors they liked and forced people to buy coverage they can’t afford to use and is a regulatory mess and turned the insurance industry into unsatisfiable welfare queens and can’t be successfully implemented as written and outed Barack Obama as an unscrupulous liar… but other than that it’s worked just fine.