November 3, 2017

NULLIUS IN VERBA: Debunked scientist sues National Academy of Sciences for debunking him. As Alex Berezow of the American Council on Science and Health (a great group, by the way) says:

To say that this is unusual would be an understatement. The lawsuit is completely obscene. Let’s set aside the scientific arguments in this debate, which revolve around the feasibility of 100% renewable energy. Smart people can disagree about whether that is a technologically and economically achievable goal. The way smart (and mature) people handle their disagreements is in the pages of a peer-reviewed scientific journal. But, apparently, that’s no longer how things operate in our litigious society.

There may have been a court decision that helped him along the way.