November 2, 2017

HOTTEST SLATE TAKE YET: Stop calling Kevin Spacey a pedophile for sexually assaulting a 14 year old; that only counts for 13-and-under. (Link safe; goes to Twitchy.)

Slate is one of the last journalistic redoubts of the Graham family, who owned the Washington Post and Newsweek for decades, before offloading, in recent years, the latter for $1 and the former in return for Jeff Bezos’ pocket change. It’s fascinating (read: horrifying) to watch them boldly go where the previously loopier Salon has already gone before.