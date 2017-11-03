November 3, 2017

OPEN A NEW CREDIT CARD ACCOUNT, HAL: Amazon’s Alexa now knows your credit score.

The credit agency Experian EXPN, +1.02% announced this week that Amazon’s AMZN, -0.86% Alexa devices have a new “skill” — telling people their FICO credit score, a version of the score named for the Fair Isaac Corporation. Customers can also use voice commands to ask what behaviors are helping or hurting their score and how much outstanding debt they have.

“Consumers use Alexa daily to check the weather, manage bank accounts, play music and more,” said Guy Abramo, the president of consumer business at Experian, in a statement. “It’s natural to incorporate another important element — credit services.”