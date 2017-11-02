November 2, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON DONNA BRAZILE’S “BLAME-SHIFTING:” “Brazile presents herself as a very passive, inert member of the committee. Why didn’t she exercise responsibility (or quit the committee if the chair is preventing her from taking responsibility)?”

Plus: “I’d like a neutral outsider, a respected prosecutor, to investigate whether this was criminal. I’m not accepting Brazile’s self-interested assertion. It was bad, really bad, she keeps saying, but — magically — it was not criminal. My impression of campaign finance law — and I’m not an expert — is that many things that don’t even seem wrong have been criminalized. Brazile has it the other way around.”