NANCY PELOSI TO CBS’S CORDEN: GOP WORSE THAN ‘DARTH VADER.’

Ahh, good ol’ Nancy — attacking the good guy in the movie, and siding with George Lucas’s stand-ins for the Vietcong.

(As Sonny Bunch writes at the Washington Post in the second link above, “As I always say, it’s not trolling if it’s true.”)

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Leave it to Pelosi to side with people who keep slaves.