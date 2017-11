I GUESS TRUMP SHOULD PROBABLY NATIONALIZE THEM TO PROTECT NATIONAL SECURITY. I’VE BEEN HEARING A LOT FROM DEMOCRATS ABOUT THE RUSSIAN THREAT, SO THEY WON’T OBJECT, RIGHT? Facebook, Twitter and Google berated by senators on Russia.

Seriously, that’s where this stuff — which was basically hatched as an excuse for Hillary’s humiliating defeat — could lead eventually.

