November 2, 2017

“JOURNALISTIC ETHICS.” Byron York: Manafort, FBI Investigations, And The Evolving News Media.

Byron York, chief political correspondent at the Washington Examiner, joins Federalist Radio to explain the indictment of Paul Manafort and the continued dossier buzz. He discusses the differences between today’s journalism work to the pre-twitter world.

York was the first to report last week that the Washington Free Beacon initially paid Fusion GPS for what would eventually become the infamous dossier. “There’s two angles to it. There’s the anti-Trump intrigue angle, then there’s the journalistic ethics angle.”