November 1, 2017

“I DON’T KNOW”: DNC Chief Stonewalls Reporters On Payments To Fusion GPS.

Perez refused to disclose any basic information about the DNC’s role with the dossier and Fusion GPS.

When specifically asked, the DNC chairman declined to report how much money the DNC paid Fusion GPS, which DNC official authorized the payment or identify any DNC officials who actively collaborated with the opposition research firm.

One week after the Washington Post revealed that the Clinton presidential campaign and the DNC paid Fusion GPS, he told reporters he still had not examined how much money had been paid to the firm. “I don’t know how much of the opposition research was Fusion opposition research. I have not desegregated that amount.”

Perez also indicated that he had not ordered an internal investigation about the DNC’s role with the firm.