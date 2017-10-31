October 31, 2017

PLANNED PARENTHOOD GOES OLD SCHOOL, DUSTS OFF ITS MARGARET SANGER COSTUME FOR HALLOWEEN:



If this sounds like something the alt-right might tweet, as Elliot Kaufman wrote at NRO in August, “contrary to NARAL’s protestations, the leaders of the alt-right are actually pro-choice. They don’t oppose abortion because it’s good for racial minorities; they support abortion because it kills them. They hate black people and think America would be better if fewer of them were born. Though this is terrifying to contemplate, it should not be unfamiliar. In fact, the alt-right tends to praise abortion for the same reasons that Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood, praised birth control: They help to rid the country of ‘undesirables.’”

Hey, it’s not like Planned Parenthood’s founder herself ever actually spoke at a KKK rally or anything.

Oh wait.