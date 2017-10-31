October 31, 2017

ASIA ARGENTO & ALEC BALDWIN TWEET ABOUT INFAMOUS PHOTO: ACTRESS SAYS “I DON’T BLAME YOU” BUT “MUST FEEL AWFUL:”

The now-familiar 2012 photograph of Alec Baldwin with James Toback interviewing Roman Polanski at the Cannes Film Festival has gotten another high-profile boost in visibility, with Baldwin and actress Asia Argento tweet-discussing the image.

“I found this pic of #romanpolanski #JamesToback and @AlecBaldwin last week,” Argento tweeted just before 2:30 pm ET today. “It’s so wrong it took me days to post it.”

Within an hour, Baldwin had responded, “But you realize I produced that doc and interviewed Roman BEFORE these recent allegations?”

“I do,” responded Argento. “I don’t blame you. I know it must feel awful to see yourself in that picture, not knowing you were chatting with 2 serial predators.”