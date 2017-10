HEARTS OF DARKNESS: ‘U f*cking a**hole’! TWISTED tweeters ATTACK Anthony Rapp for ‘ruining’ Kevin Spacey’s life.

I feel sorry for whoever at Twitchy had to collate the tweets for that post, which is remarkably depressing. On the other hand, it’s a look into a corner of human nature which deserves shining a light on. Not to mention, as Ace of Spades likes to point out, self-styled sophisticated elitists sure have a lot of emotion invested in their favorite TV shows.