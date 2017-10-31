October 31, 2017

SOY NO JOY: FDA Moves to Revoke Claim About Soy and Heart Health. “In a statement, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that it is, for the first time, proposing a rule to revoke the health claim that soy protein reduces a person’s risk for heart disease. The agency has currently authorized 12 health claims that are allowed on packaged foods (like the claim that calcium can help lower the risk of osteoporosis, for example). In 1999, the FDA allowed soy protein products to say that the protein could reduce risk of heart disease, but many studies since then have questioned the link. The FDA says there is some evidence that supports the connection, but that available evidence as a whole raises skepticism.”