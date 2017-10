HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, GENDER HATRED EDITION: A feminist professor at Occidental College recently argued that men must renounce their masculinity and “denounce anyone who chooses to identify with it.”

“isa Wade rejects the notion of ‘toxic masculinity,’ saying it is time to recognize that ‘it is masculinity itself that has become the problem.'” Remember a few years ago when they were still trying to claim that feminism was just about equality?

Cost of attending Occidental College: $69,442 per year.