October 30, 2017

JOHN NOLTE: NETFLIX TO CONTINUE PRODUCTION ON HOUSE OF CARDS FINAL SEASON DESPITE KEVIN SPACEY SEXUAL MISCONDUCT ALLEGATIONS.

The announcement makes it appear as though Netflix is pro-actively severing ties with the embattled Spacey, who has not denied he made an aggressive sexual advance on a 14 year-old Anthony Rapp.

A deeper look at the Netflix announcement actually reveals that this “cancellation announcement” might be the streaming company’s way of distracting its customers from the news that it is has decided to continue working with Spacey.

TVLine further reports that production of season six “began earlier this month[.]” Production is generally the term used for the filming, which is also the most expensive part. At this point, there are probably no more than three of the 13 expected episodes in the can.

Moreover, Netflix is so far away from completing season six, it will reportedly not be released until the middle of next year.