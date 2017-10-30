October 30, 2017

EAST COAST SPORTS REPORTER LEAVES LEFTY BUBBLE, FINDS OUT MIDDLE AMERICA REALLY DISLIKES THE ANTHEM PROTESTS:

The New York-based reporter [Fox NFL writer Peter Schrager] left the Big Apple for an assignment in Indianapolis, Indiana, and when he got into a cab, the driver asked him why he was in town.

Schrager proudly spoke up and perhaps fatally over simplified his job, by saying that he worked in the NFL. But that was a major mistake because upon hearing that, the driver pulled over and told Schrager to get out of his cab.

The driver proceeded to tell the reporter that he did not appreciate the anti-American protests going on each week during the playing of the national anthem, and he didn’t feel the need to do business with anyone representing pro football.

“You can get out of the car,” Schrager said the driver told him. “The NFL is dead to me. The NFL, the fact that these guys take knees, I will never watch the NFL again,” the cabbie added according to the Fox reporter.