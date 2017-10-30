October 30, 2017

YEAH, I’VE NOTICED THE HYPERMASCULINITY IN VIDEOGAME FANS: Grad student: Gaming culture privileges ‘hypermasculine’ men. But he sounds kind of bigoted: “Jeremy Omori contends that the larger gamer community is littered with hypermasculine, heterosexual, cis male, and often white privilege, noting that a large gay-gaming group in Arizona is ‘very white.'” Well, “littered with” sounds like trash, and characterizing people as trash based on their race and gender used to be considered bigoted, anyway.

I hope he never finds out about the citadel of hypermasculinity that is InstaPundit. And nobody tell him about the hypermasculine recipes and cleaning tips!