October 28, 2017

IT IS HARD TO MAKE A MAN NOTICE THINGS WHEN HIS SALARY DEPENDS UPON NOT NOTICING THEM: Did Dana Milbank not understand that he was working with a man who was sexually harassing women? “Come on, Mr. Milbank. Give me a break. How did you get into a ‘cone of ignorance’? You’re supposed to be a journalist, and yet you lacked basic awareness of the environment in which you worked, and you claim to know nothing about the precise matter that would make you look bad now that you know you got the advantage of the favor of this man who was (allegedly) making the workplace unequal for women?”

QED: