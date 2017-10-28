October 28, 2017

OOF: Texans owner Bob McNair on anthem protests: ‘We can’t have the inmates running the prison.’

Historically, the phrase has always been “we can’t have the inmates running the asylum,” which is much less racially loaded, and in this case, would have suggested the NFL as America’s collective funny farm rather than its penal colony. It’s the difference between North Dallas Forty and American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Of course, referring to “the inmates running the asylum” would have likely triggered the SJW crowd nearly as much. But hey, not my job to defend McNair; the NFL worked very hard to alienate guys like me who want to keep politics out of sports. They’re now fully in bed with the side of the aisle that believes the teams who don’t hire Colin Kaepernick are led by plantation owners, have Bletchley Park-level grievance detectors and continually update the Newspeak Dictionary. The “fun” will be increasing exponentially from here on in, Roger Goodell & company.