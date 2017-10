REMINDER: IF YOU CAN HEAR THE DOG WHISTLE, YOU’RE THE DOG. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes: Trump’s Use Of ‘Strong On Crime’ Is A Racial Dog-Whistle.

More so than when MSNBC claimed “golf” and “Chicago” were racist GOP dog whistles in 2012?

More so than when Tony Blair of the UK Labour Party used “tough on crime, tough on the causes of crime” as his party’s slogan in the 1990s?

(Classical reference in headline.)