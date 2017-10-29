October 29, 2017

WELL, HOW ABOUT THAT? Obama’s Campaign Paid $972,000 To Law Firm That Secretly Paid Fusion GPS In 2016. “Former president Barack Obama’s official campaign organization has directed nearly a million dollars to the same law firm that funneled money to Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous Steele dossier. Since April of 2016, Obama For America (OFA) has paid over $972,000 to Perkins Coie, records filed with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show. The Washington Post reported last week that Perkins Coie, an international law firm, was directed by both the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s campaign to retain Fusion GPS in April of 2016 to dig up dirt on then-candidate Donald Trump.”

If the parties were reversed, Perkins Coie would be radioactive now. People would be targeting their clients, students protesting their recruiting presence at law schools, complaints to nonprofits with Perkins partners on the board: The full Koch treatment.