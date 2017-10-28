October 28, 2017

RACISM VS. SEXISM: A Clemson University student senator is being called a racist for proposing a motion to impeach a black student government official accused of sexual harassment.

Hoffman is seeking an impeachment trial for Vice President Jaren Stewart following revelations that Stewart was fired from his job as a Resident Assistant after he was accused of “theft, trespassing, strong-arming, intimidation, and sexual harassment,” according to an incident report released by FitsNews.

Yet Hoffman’s fellow senators, members of the audience, and media outlets alike accused him of having racist motivations, blaming the call for impeachment on Stewart’s recent decision to protest the Pledge of Allegiance during an official meeting.

“I cannot stress enough how this situation has nothing to do with the flag protest or contain all racial motivation at all. Such a narrative is without evidence and completely untrue,” Hoffman countered, noting that Stewart was vice president of CUSG at the time of his termination from his RA position.

Nevertheless, some students explicitly accused Hoffman of having racist motivations, with student Khayla Williams stating, “you said this is not about race, sir. I highly doubt that.”

“The fact is Jaren is our representation on this campus. It goes back to he’s black,” she elaborated. “He is black and he is in charge, man. That’s the reality.”