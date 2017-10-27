October 27, 2017

HOLLYWOOD ENDING: The Next Big Hollywood Sex Scandal is Already Breaking…at Nickelodeon.

Related Flashback: Disney Buys Miramax In Leap Toward Industry Lead — 60 Movies A Year Goal For Studio.

Miramax has had limited success producing its own movies, instead buying distribution rights to finished films produced by others. It has frequently been cash-strapped and considered a public offering two years ago to raise much needed capital.

“Those problems are over with,” Miramax Co-Chairman Harvey Weinstein said yesterday. He said Miramax now has Disney’s checkbook.