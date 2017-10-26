October 26, 2017

FINALLY: “IRS Commissioner John Koskinen will leave in November as President Donald Trump announced a new leader,” Legal Insurrection co-blogger Mary Chastain writes in a post titled “IRS Apologizes for Targeting Conservative Groups.”

Related: “The head of the Tax Exempt Division through most of these shenanigans was Lois Lerner, who walked away from it all with a $129,000 bonus and a pension.” Lerner claimed that the threat to her life outweighs the public’s right to hear her testimony, Ian Tuttle noted at the NRO Corner in May.