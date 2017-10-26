October 26, 2017

TO PARAPHRASE BRECHT, WOULDN’T IT BE EASIER FOR THE DNC-MSM TO DISSOLVE THE PEOPLE AND ELECT ANOTHER?

● Shot: “Hearing more reports of some journalists — an embittered minority — giving up on the public. ‘If they don’t believe us, nothing we can do.’”

—Tweet today by leftwing NYU journalism professor Jay Rosen.

● Chaser: San Francisco Columnist Writes Justification for Death Threats to Trump Cabinet Official — Writer says death threats to EPA’s Scott Pruitt ‘make a warped sort of sense.’

—Headline at the Washington Free Beacon today.

● Reminder: Bernie Bro James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.

(Headline inspired by Ben Domench.)