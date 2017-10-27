October 27, 2017

UH HUH: Former DNC, Clinton Campaign Chairs Deny Knowledge of Payments to Firm Behind Trump Dossier.

Two of the most prominent Democratic Party leaders in 2016 told congressional investigators they were ignorant of plans to pay for the salacious dossier connecting President Donald Trump to Russia.

Three sources familiar with the matter told CNN of the denials, which came amid reported moves by both former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to fund the dossier’s research.

Those denials came from the chairs of those two organizations — John Podesta (Clinton campaign) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (DNC) — who said they didn’t know where intelligence firm Fusion GPS obtained funding to conduct the research.

“I didn’t have any awareness of the arrangement at all,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Through the end of 2016, the Clinton campaign and DNC allegedly funded the dossier through a law firm, Perkins Coie, which approached Fusion GPS about researching Trump.