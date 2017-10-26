October 26, 2017

21ST CENTURY LAWYERING: Lisa Bloom wanted to hand over ‘files’ on Rose McGowan’s sexual history and listened to Harvey Weinstein boast of sleeping with actresses who wanted Academy Awards back in January.

The Daily Beast reports that Bloom told Ronan Farrow of the dossier while he was writing his exposé on Weinstein, who McGowan has accused of raping her in 1997 at the Sundance Film Festival.

Bloom wanted to hand over this material despite the fact that McGowan cannot legally speak about the incident because she signed an NDA after receiving a $100,000 settlement from Weinstein.

‘I don’t know if you’ve talked to Rose McGowan, but we have files on her and her sexual history,’ Bloom allegedly told Farrow according to NBC sources.

Bloom would not comment on that claim, but did write on Twitter: ‘Attorneys must maintain confidentiality even when awful, untrue things are said about us. Welp, I did sign up for this.’