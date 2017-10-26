October 26, 2017

HERE WE GO AGAIN: MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Addresses Harassment Allegations Against Mark Halperin.

“Now to a story that broke overnight involving someone you see around this table every day. CNN is reporting allegations regarding our friend Mark Halperin during his time at ABC News over a decade ago, unnamed sources detailing unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior. Halperin apologized for the pain his actions caused and said “I will take a step pack from my day-to-day work while I properly address the situation.,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski, facing the camera. “We are going to be following this story as it develops I’m sure we are going to be talking about it again when we know more about it.” She did not address whether NBC News had taken any action regarding Halperin’s status as a contributor to the program.

CNN reports that “Halperin would leave his roles at that network and as an analyst at NBC News.”. So there doesn’t seem to be much doubt that there’s at least some truth to the allegations about Mika’s “friend.”

Is the infotainment industry just as rife with sexual misbehavior as the entertainment industry? Stay tuned…