October 26, 2017

HEADS UP: North Korea threat of ‘most powerful’ nuclear bomb test should be taken literally, foreign minister warns.

Dramatically upping the stakes as it showcases its bolstered military prowess, North Korea last month conducted its first test of a powerful hydrogen bomb. Shortly afterward, the country’s foreign minister responded to Donald Trump’s threat to “totally destroy” North Korea by saying the country could conduct the “strongest hydrogen bomb test over the Pacific Ocean”.

It was not an idle warning, according to senior diplomat Ri Yong Pil, who told CNN the possibility was meant to be taken “literally”.

“The foreign minister is very well aware of the intentions of our supreme leader, so I think you should take his words literally,” Mr Ri told CNN.