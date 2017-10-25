October 25, 2017

PENCE BREAKS TIE: Trial lawyers everywhere are crying into their copies of the New York Times today because, last night, the Senate voted 51-50, with the Veep casting the deciding vote, to disapprove of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Arbitration Rule. Dressed up as “protection” for the average joe, the rule was actually a disguised wealth transfer from average joes to those trial lawyers, who make millions from class action lawsuits where the class victim gets a few dollars or a worthless coupon. More on this, including my statement, here.

For the record, the GOP Senators defecting were Senator Kennedy of Louisiana and…well, I think you can guess the other one.