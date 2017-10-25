October 25, 2017

BOOM: For full effect, Trump dossier subpoena needed full power of House behind it. Ryan has just provided that.

That’s just the tweet. Byron York has the full writeup here.

The meat:

Fusion resisted Nunes’ subpoenas partly on the grounds that he had “recused” himself from the investigation (Nunes says he never did) and that therefore the subpoenas were not valid. Other lawmakers believe Nunes’ weakness is also part of the FBI’s calculation in resisting a dossier-related subpoena from the House committee. Nunes subpoenaed the FBI for information on the dossier on August 24. So far the bureau has not provided any information. That is why Ryan’s support is critical. For a House committee’s subpoena to have maximum effect, it must have the power of the House of Representatives, in the person of the Speaker of the House, behind it. Which is what Ryan did Wednesday morning. “We’ve had these document requests with the administration, the FBI in particular, for a long time, and they’ve been stonewalling,” Ryan said in an interview with Reuters. “The FBI and the Justice Department need to give Congress the documents it has been requesting, and they need to do so immediately.”

On York’s reporting on this story earlier today, Glenn noted that “People should be fired — and, quite possibly, prosecuted — over this.”

Help drain that swamp, Mr. Speaker.