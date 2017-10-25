October 25, 2017

NEW YORK TIMES REPORTERS ARE SHOCKED, SHOCKED THAT HILLARY’S PEOPLE LIED TO THEM:

Two New York Times reporters are calling out people tied to Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee for denying the Clinton campaign and DNC’s role in the making of the so-called “Trump dossier,” following a report Tuesday that found they funded the research for the dossier.

“When I tried to report this story, Clinton campaign lawyer @marceelias pushed back vigorously, saying “You (or your sources) are wrong,” New York Times reporter Kenneth Vogel tweeted of Hillary Clinton’s campaign lawyer Marc Elias.

According to the Washington Post report published Tuesday evening, Elias’ law firm hired Fusion GPS, a Washington opposition research firm, to conduct research that resulted in the Trump dossier, which contained scandalous material tying President Trump to Russia.