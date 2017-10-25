October 25, 2017

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: “In other academic news, it turns out that if you dare to punish students who use coercive mob tactics to threaten and intimidate non-leftist speakers and those who wish to hear them, then you are creating ‘an unsafe and threatening environment’ for students who want to use threatening and coercive physical tactics. And also you’re racist, which rather goes without saying. Apparently, any hint of consequences for thuggish and censorious behaviour merely affirms ‘white supremacy’ and will ‘suppress and criminalise’ students whose own attempts to suppress veer towards the criminal. This, we’re told, is ‘unfair.’ The thinker of these deep thoughts, Charles H F Davis, a professor of education at the University of Southern California and the director of USC’s Race and Equity Centre, is aghast at the prospect of students being suspended if found to have repeatedly engaged in violence or disorderly conduct with the intention of suppressing debate,” David Thompson writes.

The annual cost of attendance at USC is $69,711. Parents and students, spend your money wisely.