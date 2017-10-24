October 24, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON #METOO OVERLOAD AND ELIE WIESEL: “The man is deceased. It was 3 decades ago. The allegation is only that in a photo shoot, he put his hand on her ass. This kind of #MeTooism is diluting the category that we have been taking very seriously in the light of the Harvey Weinstein revelations. I’m not approving of ass-grabbing. I have a problem with making an allegation this late against a dead man. And I have a problem with lumping things together the wrong way.”

Lumping things together the wrong way is the whole point.