SO I GUESS NO HARD FEELINGS FROM ROGER GOODELL OVER CAUSING JANET JACKSON’S WARDROBE MALFUNCTION? Nipplegate II: If kneeling NFL players won’t get you to boycott the Super Bowl, this certainly will: Justin Timberlake.

As one Twitter user asks, “Why is Justin Timberlake being invited to perform again when Janet Jackson is banned for life for something that was entirely his fault?”