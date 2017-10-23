October 23, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE: “Why are you ‘broken’ and ‘violated’ if you walk away from bad pick-up lines like that? This kind of post-Weinstein pile-on is going to dilute the righteous fury and end up boring us. There are so many people with so many stories, so many would-be actresses who never got to live out their dreams that nothing’s going to stop the chatter. It’s a good time to hurt and embarrass every unattractive guy who got a pretty woman to give him some time by portraying himself as a useful contact. How could he even think he could have her if he didn’t give some major career advancement in exchange!”