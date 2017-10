TIME TO UPDATE THE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARY AGAIN, AIRSTRIP ONE: “The government has said the term ‘pregnant woman’ should not be used in a UN treaty because it ‘excludes’ transgender people…Yet in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office submission, Britain opposes the term ‘pregnant woman’ because it may ‘exclude transgender people who have given birth’. The suggested term is ‘pregnant people.’”

Good to know, and thanks. But personally, I’m fine with the old phrase.