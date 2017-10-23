October 23, 2017

JON GABRIEL: Harvey Weinstein outrage proves hypocrisy rules the day. “America knows that the same culture that enabled Weinstein spends much of its time scolding us about our sexism, racism and retrograde morality.”

Related: The Left-Wing Heroes Who Treat Women Like Garbage. “From hard-lefties like Black Panthers and the ‘Dirtbag Left’ to liberals named Clinton and Kennedy and Weinstein, the long line of men who talk one way but behave another.”

Plus: “Ted Kennedy was the Lion of the Senate: He mated without limit and killed without remorse.”