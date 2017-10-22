October 22, 2017
WELL, YES: The Disconnect Between Liberal Aspirations And Liberal Housing Policy Is Killing Coastal U.S. Cities. “By doing essentially nothing but letting things happen, conservative America is kicking our ass at providing opportunities for low income and working classes to build wealth and get ahead. Cities like Dallas, Phoenix, and Atlanta have managed to stay affordable by simply allowing housing to continue to be built as their populations grow, and the result is that people keep moving there.”