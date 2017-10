FINALLY, THE LEFT’S WISH IS FULFILLED:

● Shot: Chelsea Handler wants military coup to overthrow Trump.

—Page Six, August 13th.

● Chaser: John Kelly and the Language of the Military Coup: Thursday’s White House press briefing could serve as a preview of what such a takeover would look like in this country.

—The New Yorker, today.

Since the left apparently now views Seven Days in May as a how-to guide to better government, I assume they’re viewing this as extremely good news.