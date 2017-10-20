October 20, 2017

WELL, GOOD: The Majority of US Senators Now Endorse Beer Excise Tax Reform.

A majority of U.S. Senate members now support legislation that would reduce excise taxes on all brewers and importers.

According to a press release jointly produced by six beverage lobbying groups, including the Beer Institute and the Brewers Association, 51 senators have co-sponsored Senate Bill 236, known as the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act (CBMTRA).

The legislation, which was introduced into the Senate on January 30 by Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Roy Blunt (R-MO), also has majority support from 281 members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have backed a companion bill (H.R. 747).

“Beer is bipartisan, and I want to thank the broad coalition of Senators and House members from across the country for supporting this commonsense legislation that will provide critical tax relief to America’s brewers and beer importers,” Jim McGreevy, the CEO of the Beer Institute, which represents the interests of all brewers, importers and supply industries, said via a press release.

“I look forward to Congress taking up the bill and moving it to President Trump for his signature so that brewers and beer importers can continue to invest in their businesses to meet consumers’ demand for beer,” he added.