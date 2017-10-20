October 20, 2017

BUSINESS AS USUAL: John Cornyn holds up top White House nominee.

Texas Sen. John Cornyn is frustrating both administration officials and conservative movement leaders by holding up the confirmation of Russ Vought to be Mick Mulvaney’s right hand man at the Office of Management and Budget.

Cornyn — a member of Senate leadership who has a strong say over the floor schedule — has made it clear that Vought will be held up until he gets more funding for Texas’ hurricane relief, according to three sources close to the situation. It’s unclear how Cornyn has phrased his demand or how much extra money, exactly, he’s asking for, but his message has been heard loud and clear by top Trump administration officials.

Cornyn’s office didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment for this story. Sources said the next supplemental bill — and therefore Vought’s confirmation — could be held up for at least another month.