October 20, 2017

PRODUCTIVE PEOPLE STAY PRODUCTIVE; UNPRODUCTIVE PEOPLE SLACK OFF ONCE THEY CAN: Does A Professor’s Scholarly Productivity Decline With Age? “Conventional wisdom on faculty research productivity, backed by decades of studies, says that it’s all downhill after tenure. A new paper challenges that paradigm, suggesting great variability in peak research activity among individual scientists.”

In law, at least, I think more senior people care less about placement in the top law reviews. But that makes sense, because when you’re junior and unknown, you benefit from their brand, but when you’re senior and have your own reputation that doesn’t matter much.