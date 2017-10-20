October 20, 2017

GREAT MOMENTS IN RELIGIOUS TOLERANCE AND DIVERSITY FROM THE LEFT: “Kirkus forces a female, Muslim book reviewer to change her review,” Caitlin Flanagan of the Atlantic tweets. “This is what totalitarianism looks like.” The Vulture article she links to is giant blinking warning sign of what happens when the current leftwing obsession with identity politics overruns a literary criticism site.

Meanwhile in the Jerusalem Post, “Actress Mayim Bialik has apologized following a backlash against her New York Times op-ed suggesting that dressing and acting modestly is protection against sexual assault and harassment..”

Or as Yoram Hazony, the author of The Philosophy of Hebrew Scripture tweets, “Translation: Actress recants traditional Orthodox Jewish views after being publicly shamed for expressing them.”