October 20, 2017

THEY ALL KNEW: Tarantino on Weinstein: ‘I Knew Enough to Do More Than I Did.’

Quentin Tarantino, the Hollywood director most closely tied to Harvey Weinstein, has known for decades about the producer’s alleged misconduct toward women and now feels ashamed he did not take a stronger stand and stop working with him, he said in an interview.

“I knew enough to do more than I did,” he said, citing several episodes involving prominent actresses. “There was more to it than just the normal rumors, the normal gossip. It wasn’t secondhand. I knew he did a couple of these things.”

“I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard,” he added. “If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.”

As Weinstein-employed screenwriter Scott Rosenberg wrote on Monday, “So what if he was coming on a little strong to some young models who had moved mountains to get into one of his parties? So what if he was exposing himself, in five-star hotel rooms, like a cartoon flasher out of “MAD MAGAZINE” (just swap robe for raincoat!)  Who were we to call foul? Golden Geese don’t come along too often in one’s life.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 10:14 am