DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE:

● Shot: Louisiana State University builds $85 million recreation complex including a giant “lazy river” concrete swimming pool meets aqua maze.

● Chaser: The best of times, the worst of times: Inside LSU’s Middleton Library and the Cox Center. Extensive photos illustrate how the library is crumbling with extensive flooding damage while the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes is gleaming, spotless, and modern.