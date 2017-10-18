October 18, 2017

TO BE FAIR, I THINK PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE IN HOLLYWOOD SEES PRETTY MUCH EVERYONE ELSE IN HOLLYWOOD AS AN OBJECT, NOT A PERSON: “And, during this time, a female producer had me do a nude lineup with about five women who were much, much thinner than me.”

Ann Althouse comments: “Listen up, columnists who proffer the solution of putting some more women in positions of executive power. Women do hurt other women, and they can do it in a system in which the men are out to sexually exploit women. For one thing, some women are into sexually dominating/humiliating other women. For another, if the men are structuring the workplace around their own sexual interests, the women who rise within the power structure may be the ones who play along, facilitate, and demonstrate what tough gals they are. And then there’s just good old fashioned woman-on-woman cruelty — all that envy and the burning desire to be The Woman.”